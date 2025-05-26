Wrong-way crash on I-43 in Port Washington claims two lives and sends two to hospital

TOWN OF PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries Monday.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 43 north of County Highway H in the Town of Port Washington, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO.)
The OCSO said just over 10 minutes before the crash, they received several 911 calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way.
Minutes later, the sheriff’s office said the driver of that vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, collided with another vehicle, killing two people inside and sending a third to the hospital.
The OCSO said the driver of that car, a 51-year-old woman from Oostburg, was killed along with her passenger, a 56-year-old man from Oostburg.
The sheriff’s office said another passenger in that vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, had to be extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The wrong-way driver, the sole occupant of his vehicle, was extricated and taken to a medical center in Grafton. He was then airlifted by Flight for Life to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Northbound traffic on I-43 was closed at County Highway H for about five hours. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.