Wrong-way crash on I-43 in Port Washington claims two lives and sends two to hospital

TOWN OF PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries Monday.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 43 north of County Highway H in the Town of Port Washington, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO.)

The OCSO said just over 10 minutes before the crash, they received several 911 calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way.

Minutes later, the sheriff’s office said the driver of that vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, collided with another vehicle, killing two people inside and sending a third to the hospital.

The OCSO said the driver of that car, a 51-year-old woman from Oostburg, was killed along with her passenger, a 56-year-old man from Oostburg.

The sheriff’s office said another passenger in that vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, had to be extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The wrong-way driver, the sole occupant of his vehicle, was extricated and taken to a medical center in Grafton. He was then airlifted by Flight for Life to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Northbound traffic on I-43 was closed at County Highway H for about five hours. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

