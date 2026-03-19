MEQUON — A touring ice dance show featuring a 2022 Olympic gold medalist comes to southeastern Wisconsin tonight, with a local theatrical skating group sharing the spotlight.

WATCH: World-class figure skaters and a local Milwaukee group take the ice Thursday in Mequon

World-class figure skaters and a local Milwaukee group take the ice Thursday in Mequon

Ice Dance International brings its "Four Seasons" tour to the Ozaukee Ice Arena in Mequon tonight. The show is headlined by Gabrielle Papadakis, a 2022 Olympic gold medalist in ice dance.

David J. Murray

Lisa Reid, who founded Ice Theater Milwaukee in 2019, said the tour is a rare opportunity for local audiences.

Kidd O'Shea

"Ice Dance International is coming to town and they're going to be on the ice performing," Lisa said. "Their goal is to bring the beauty of ice dance to the ice and performance, and we've got Gabrielle Papadakis, who was our 2022 Olympic gold medalist in ice dance, who is an incredible skater. She's leading the show."

Ice Theater Milwaukee, a group that gives college students and young professionals a chance to perform, has skated alongside the tour for the past 3 years and will perform again tonight. I stopped by the Pettit National Ice Center, where the group practices, for a preview ahead of the show.

The local group's routine is called "Autumn's Harvest," keeping with the show's seasonal theme.

Ice Dance International

"This routine is called Autumn's harvest. The show is titled The Seasons, so we're sticking with the theme," Lisa said. "They will be skating a piece that really emphasizes the beauty of edges, deep edges, skating with speed, skating in unison, all the things that we have to focus on for ice dance, edge quality, speed, power, generating power from our knees and ankles."

Lisa said Milwaukee is one of only 14 cities on the 3-week tour, making tonight's performance a rare local opportunity.

"This tour only comes to town once a year. We're very fortunate that they choose Milwaukee as one of their cities."

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