Vendor robbed while loading money into Cedarburg ATM

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A third-party vendor was robbed Tuesday as they were reloading money into a Port Washington State Bank automated teller machine (ATM).

According to the victim, two male subjects approached them and stole a bag of money that was going to be loaded into the ATM. No weapons were displayed during the robbery, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects reportedly fled the area along Portland Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedarburg Police Department at 262-375-7620.

