Unattended fire in Town of Saukville fought in frigid temperatures

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Ozaukee Central Fire Department was called to fight a brush fire in the Town of Saukville Sunday.

It was five degrees outside when the department extinguished the flames on Arrowhead Ln.

Ozaukee Central Fire Department Ozaukee Central Fire Department put out a brush fire Sunday.

According to a post by OCFD, a resident started a fire in a fire pit and left it unattended. When he came back, the winds spread the fire outside the pit and to the surrounding field.

The department said about an acre was burned.

