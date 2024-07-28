Short standoff in Saukville ends with disorderly conduct charges

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Saukville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call that turned into a standoff lasting a little over an hour on S. Riverside Dr. Saturday near the Milwaukee River.

A 32-year-old woman met with SPD when they made it to the scene at about 3 p.m. and she told police a 33-year-old man was still inside the home.

The suspect did not want to leave the home and ended up staying in the house for about an hour and 15 minutes — after he was arrested by SPD.

He was taken to Ozaukee County Jail by the police on disorderly conduct charges, but domestic violence and false imprisonment charges were also requested.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip