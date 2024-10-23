Potential changes discussed after Random Lake school bus crash

OZAUKEE — Today, the Traffic Safety Commission agenda discussed potential changes to the site of a Random Lake school bus crash that occurred in September.

The meeting was attended by concerned parents and residents renewing their calls for change before county officials.

Neighbors' concerns have grown after a string of crashes there in recent years.

"Cars are coming up over that hill so fast, you can't see past those trees, it's deadly, it's deadly," said one area resident.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been at least half a dozen crashes at the same intersection over the past decade.

Our Lighthouse team has been conducting in-depth investigations into the intersection at Highway E and Jay Road.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip