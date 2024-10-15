Port Washington Police: Storm siren 'stuck on,' no cause for alarm

PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Port Washington police say there is no cause for alarm as a storm siren is stuck "on."

The siren is located on the west end of the city. The city has requested service, but unfortunately, they cannot get it to turn off. Residents nearby say it has been going off since about 2 p.m. Police are asking them not to call dispatch to complain.

Port Washington police posted to Facebook about an hour ago, saying, “Unfortunately, this activation is of no fault to anyone turning it on; therefore, it cannot just be turned off. We ask that you do not call dispatch or the police to notify us that the siren is active.”

You can read their full post below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip