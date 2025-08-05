Part-time Port Washington EMT arrested for possession of child pornography

PORT WASHINGTON — A part-time EMT for the Port Washington Fire Department was arrested after authorities say he accessed and shared what appeared to be child pornography from an IP addressed owned by the City of Port Washington.

On July 30, Timothy Lund, 54, of New Holstein, Wis., was charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, Lund admitted to having a Kik account for approximately 10 years, being banned twice for violating "community standards," and being "addicted to pornography" spending 12-15 hours daily viewing content.

He also admitted to talking to children under 18 on Kik, but said he only talked with them about topics such as cooking or gardening.

He denied preying on children, saying he assumed the people in the images or videos were at least 18 years of age because the websites should be monitoring the content, according to court records.

Following Lund's arrest, he posted $25,000 cash bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in Ozaukee County Court on Aug. 25.

