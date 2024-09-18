Ozaukee County Board members say changes are needed at intersection of recent bus crash

Ozaukee County Board members say change is needed at the intersection that was the scene of Monday's school bus crash.

The crash happened when a Jeep Grand Cherokee blew through a stop sign on Jay Road and hit a Random Lake School bus, flipping it onto its side.

No one was killed in the incident, but several students were taken to the hospital. Authorities say fog and low sun played a factor in the crash.

TMJ4 reported earlier this week that the intersection has had at least half a dozen crashes over the last decade.

The Ozaukee County Board had a meeting Wednesday morning and TMJ4's Brendyn Jones asked what's next for the intersection.

"That's not the only intersection that we may have problems with but we're definitely going to have to take a look at either slowing people down or putting some more warning signs up," said Bruce Paape, a board member from Fredonia.

"We'll address our road, which we don't have a stop sign on there," said Ozaukee County's Board Chair, Lee Schlenvogt. "It's possible we might put a stop sign up, it's up to our public safety committee and also our public works."

Schlenvogt says the two roads are under different jurisdictions. Highway E is under the county's jurisdiction and doesn't have a stop sign. Jay Road, is under the jurisdiction of the Village of Fredonia and does have a stop sign.

Schlenvogt adds that the county is ready to help Fredonia if the village decides to make additional changes to Jay Road.

