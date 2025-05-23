Milwaukee woman charged in connection with elderly woman's death at senior living facility

MEQUON, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman is accused of injuring an elderly woman at a Mequon senior living facility in November 2024 — injuries that allegedly led to the woman’s death.

Abrianna Clark is charged with second-degree reckless homicide with a penalty enhancer for crimes against an elderly victim.

Prosecutors say Clark pushed a 76-year-old resident of StoryPoint Senior Living to the ground, causing her to suffer a broken hip. The woman later died from complications related to the injury on Jan. 27 at a senior home in Cedarburg, according to a criminal complaint filed on May 20.

Alleged incident

The complaint states the incident happened on Nov. 7, 2024. Mequon police were dispatched to the facility a week later, on Nov. 14, to investigate a report of elder abuse.



Police investigate at StoryPoint

During their investigation, officers spoke with witnesses who said Clark pushed the victim to the ground after an altercation. The facility director told police the resident was taken to the hospital after what was initially reported as a fall, however later allegedly discovered "circumstances" that the woman had been pushed by Clark, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say one witness said Clark admitted to hitting the victim with a ruler, breaking her glasses, and allegedly made threats about others who might “snitch,” reportedly saying, “If anybody snitch on me, I’m going to get on that.”

Another witness told officers she saw Clark push the resident and then tell others the woman “was fine.”

Clark allegedly claimed she was hit with a ruler and cursed at by the resident. She said she helped pick the woman up — despite facility policy prohibiting staff from lifting residents.

During a police interview, Clark denied pushing the woman and claimed she found her on the bathroom floor and helped move her to a chair with the shift lead.



Resident dies weeks later

Just over 10 weeks later, the resident died at Lasata Senior Living in Cedarburg. X-rays showed an intertrochanteric fracture of the proximal femur — the part of the bone that connects to the hip joint — according to medical records obtained by officers.

An autopsy performed Jan. 29 determined the cause of death was “complication of left hip fracture,” directly linked to the November injury, according to the complaint.

What’s next

Court records show that Clark appeared in court May 21, where her bond was set at $12,500.

She posted bail May 22 and was ordered to:



Have no contact with StoryPoint Senior Living or any of its employees.

Not work in any position involving elderly persons, as outlined in state statute.

She’s due back at the Ozaukee County Justice Center on June 3 at 1:15 p.m., according to court records.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip