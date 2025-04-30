Mequon seeks community input to shape future of Mequon Commons

MEQUON, Wis. — Mequon leaders are looking for community input to help shape the future of Mequon Commons.

The Lakota Group, a firm hired by the city, will host a hands-on community brainstorming workshop Wednesday to help move forward the Mequon Commons Master Plan. The event will include interactive activities like visual preference voting and collaborative design sessions.

According to The Lakota Group, the Mequon Commons Master Plan is a 30-year vision to transform the City’s Civic Campus into a community hub. Officials say the plan will enhance public spaces — such as the Community Pool, City Hall, Weyenberg Library, and Rennicke Field — to "create a dynamic destination for residents of all ages."

The brainstorming session will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Mezzanine level at Mequon Public Market, 6300 Mequon Road.

For more information, visit the City of Mequon website.

