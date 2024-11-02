MEQUON, WI — In a rematch of a week one game, Homestead got their revenge on Germantown winning 21-14 to advance to the third round of the WIAA playoffs.

Homestead scored first when QB Tommy O'Hagan dropped back and found Sean O'Byrne for the touchdown.

Germantown would score before the half when Vinny Inga hit Griffin Stein in the endzone to even the score 7-7.

Watch: Homestead's two second-half touchdowns are enough to beat Germantown 21-14

Homestead would open the second half with two rushing touchdowns to extend their lead 21-7.

Germantown would get into the endzone with a minute left to cut Homestead's lead to seven. But they couldn't convert the onside kick.

Homestead would end the game with a couple of quarterback kneels.

Homestead will play Slinger next week.

