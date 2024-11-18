Grafton police helping residents avoid porch pirates

GRAFTON, Wis. — As we head into the holiday season, the Grafton Police Department wants to help people avoid some of the online shopping risks.

From November 15th to January 1st, they’re encouraging Grafton residents to ship their packages directly to the department for them to accept and hold.

Area resident Vincent Tooke told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that he thinks it’s a good way to avoid porch pirates.

TMJ4 NEWS VINCENT TOOKE AND BELLA TIMM

“If you're ordering something maybe more expensive, you're worried about,” Tooke said. "I feel like it is just a little scary like just the amount of packages we are getting. It's so easy for someone to take them."

According to a study by security firm security.org, porch pirates have stolen packages worth about $12 billion in the past year alone.

Glenbeulah resident Angie Roth said porch pirates aren’t an issue in her neighborhood so there’s no need for police help there but she does see another value to the service.

Tahleel Mohieldin Angie Roth said porch pirates are not an issue in her neighborhood, but values the service.

“It’s a good way to get the police involved in the community and get to know them, and them to get to know you,” she explained.

Grafton police are asking package protection program participants to bring a canned food item or an unwrapped toy to help those in need during the holiday season.

They’ve partnered with the Family Food Pantry of Ozaukee County and Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas to accept donations.

If you live in Grafton and want to take part in the program you can find more details here.

