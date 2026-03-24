Former Ozaukee County coroner facing criminal charges; investigation finds irregularities in official reports

OZAUKEE, CO. — A former Ozaukee County coroner is facing criminal charges after an investigation allegedly found irregularities regarding official records and reimbursement claims, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The former coroner, Timothy Deppish, was charged with two felony counts of misconduct in public office.

TMJ4 Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office



According to the criminal complaint, the first count alleged that in December 2022, Deppish intentionally falsified entries in an official report or record that related to his official duties as a coroner. The second count alleged similar offenses that occurred in September 2022.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the newly appointed Medical Examiner for Ozaukee County notified the Sheriff's Office of potential discrepancies in travel expense vouchers submitted by Deppish.

Investigators determined that Deppish submitted the reimbursement requests for travel to funeral homes outside of the county, but were informed by those funeral homes that Deppish had not been at their facilities as he had claimed.

There had also been discrepancies in Deppish's mileage reports and location listings in the reimbursement records.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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