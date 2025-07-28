Community invited to learn about Kohl Park wildlife habitat improvements at open house

MEQUON — An open house is planned from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday at the Mequon Nature Preserve for community members to learn more about changes coming to Kohl Park.

As part of the Milwaukee Estuary Area of Concern (AOC), the Kohl Park Wildlife Enhancement Project will improve forest, shrubland and grassland habitats by removing invasive plant species, planting native species and creating new habitat for wildlife.

This AOC project is about to advance to the next phase: designing a habitat restoration plan. The open house is an opportunity for the public to chat with project partners, ask questions, learn about the project's next steps and to find out how to get involved.

To learn more, visit the Waterway Restoration Partnership website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip