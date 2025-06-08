Cedarburg man arrested after bar standoff and threats to shoot family members, police say

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A 50-year-old Cedarburg man was reported to have threatened his family members while intoxicated and loading ammunition into magazines before leaving a residence and going into a local bar and restaurant called The Hamilton at Cedar Creek, according to the Cedarburg Police Department (CPD).

Police arrived at the residence after getting the call around 12:22 p.m. Sunday, but by the time they arrived, he had already left, according to a release by CPD. The authorities searched for the man who was thought to be armed with a handgun, and they eventually found his car at the local bar and restaurant on Hamilton Rd. around 20 minutes later.

Patrons and staff were safely evacuated from the building and authorities confirmed the man was the only one left in the bar. Police got in contact with the suspect using phones, but he refused to leave the bar and did not comply with law enforcement commands, according to the release.

Charisse Ehr A standoff at the Hamilton at Cedar Creek ended with a 50-year-old man arrested and charges referred Sunday afternoon

Around 3 p.m. the brief standoff ended when the man left the bar using the back door, but he continued to be hostile towards police. Authorities used pepper ball rounds and tasers to take the man into custody. He was evaluated for injuries at the scene and then taken to the Ozaukee County Jail.

Charges were referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney and are pending review.

Hamilton Rd and Green Bay Rd were closed for about three hours because of the incident and reopened at about 4:15 p.m.

The Grafton Police Department, Mequon Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, Cedarburg Emergency Government, Ozaukee County Emergency Management and the Ozaukee County Drone Team all assisted with the call.

