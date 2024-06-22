Cedarburg holds 37th annual Strawberry Festival

Grab your friends and family and head over to Cedarburg for their 37th annual Strawberry Festival this weekend, June 22 and 23!

This free event brings in over 100,000 people during the weekend to experience live music, look at and purchase art from local artists, and of course, taste many strawberry dishes and beverages.

The festival located down Washington Ave, from Bridge Rd to Spring St, in Cedarburg will showcase more than 250 local and mid-west artists. Attendees can venture down Washington Ave to experience Arts on the Avenue. Available will be a wide array of art and an opportunity to meet most of the artists in person.

The festival will feature live music at the Foxtown Brewing Main Stage. The Foxtown Brewing Main Stage is located at the back of the Festival Food Court. Bands that will be featured on the stage include Allison Mahal and Wonderful Bluffer.

What every festival goer is waiting for... the food! The Festival Food Court will showcase many different vendors with all the best strawberry-based foods. Some of that food includes summer favorites like hamburgers, chicken, BBQ and roast corn, and strawberry-themed beers from local breweries.

View the festival MAP to find your way around.

There is a lot of fun to still be had this weekend at Strawberry Fest! Sunday morning, if weather permits, the Strawberry Pancake Breakfast will be held. The Strawberry Pancake Breakfast will take place on the north end of the festival grounds. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip