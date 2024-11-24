Car crashes into Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus; no animals were injured

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Ozaukee Campus, a car crashed into the building at a high rate of speed.

At around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November 24, a car leaving Hwy 33 westbound struck the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.

The car struck the building just west of the main entrance.

Wisconsin Humane Society

No animals were injured in the crash.

“As far as we understand, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications, Wisconsin Humane Society.

The humane society says that the animal arrival area sustained the most damage and will require extensive repairs.

Wisconsin Humane Society

“Staff were onsite within minutes of notification, an emergency crew is securing the building, and a building inspector is onsite to ensure the building is safe to use,” said Speed.

The WHS management team is working on a plan to reroute services from the main entrance area.

The WHS says in a release, the details about what led up to the crash remain unclear.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Saukville Police Department for more information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip