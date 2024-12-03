Brown County Sherrif's Office in search of missing endangered man

The Brown County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is in search of 37-year-old man Benjamin Berendsen. The BCSO says he is missing and endangered.

Callow, Tyler M. Benjamin Berendsen has been missing since Friday, November 29.

He was last seen at his Brown County residence on Tuesday, Nov. 26, with his car being found abandoned in Ozaukee County on I-43 just a few days later on Friday, Nov. 29.

Callow, Tyler M. Benjamin's vehicle was found abandoned on I-43.

Berendsen is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He stands around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs. His left arm has tattoos from his shoulder to his wrist, with a St. Louis Cardinal noticeably on his left shoulder.

Callow, Tyler M. Benjamin's left arm tattoo sleeve with the St. Louis Cardinals logo tattooed on his shoulder.

Anyone with information on Benjamin Berendsen's location should contact investigators at (920) 448-6191 or (920)448-6187.

