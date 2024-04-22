Watch Now
A Cedarburg fundraiser for dogs brought in money and fun

Tails wiggled and wagged during a Cedarburg "FUNdraiser" that aimed to help rescued dogs find homes.
Mark Wirtz
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 20:55:50-04

CEDARBURG — Tailwaggers 911, a non-profit, held a fundraiser on the Union House patio where dozens gathered to enjoy food, drinks and give lots of ear scratches to their furry friend.

Creative creations from Union House Chef Jacob Waryck were not only for people but also for the dogs.

Waryck had smash burgers, Schawi's brats and grilled hot dogs all on the menu. While the two-legged guests enjoyed grilled goods, the puppies could feast on specialty dog food.

There was a variety of cocktails inspired by Tito's vodka, a sponsor of the event.

The proceeds from the drink sales of a cocktail called the Salty Dog all went to rescue efforts by Tailwaggers 911. If contributing to the housing of dogs was not enough motivation to give the drink a taste, it also came with a raffle ticket.

Other specialty drinks were also available, like the Tailwagging Sangria, Tito's Backyard Raspberry Lemonade and the Mutt Mule.

