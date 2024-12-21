3 injured in head-on crash Friday night, Ozaukee County Sherrif says

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, three people are injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Friday, Dec. 20, around 8:47 p.m. on Sunset Rd., east of Northwoods Rd., in the Town of Port Washington.

A Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on Sunset Rd. when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2018 Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life with severe injuries.

The driver and occupant of the Toyota Rav4 were trapped inside the vehicle. The driver, 43-year-old Shawn Greenly, was also transported to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life with life threatening injuries. The passenger, 32-year-old Stephanie Sternig, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deviating from designated lane and speed were factors that contributed to the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip