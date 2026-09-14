Oak Creek-Franklin School District bus company hit with theft of catalytic converters

The Oak Creek-Franklin School District said its bus transportation company was hit by a theft of catalytic converters at some point over the weekend.

The school district sent an email to families that the bus company is still assessing the impact of the theft and determining how many buses will be available to transport students.

According to the district, some kids may not have bus transportation, and they are asking parents who are able to transport their child to school to do so. The district said they will provide an update as soon as it has more information.

The Franklin School District also sent an alert to families saying that their transportation provider had some vandalism occur. They didn't detail what type of vandalism.

According to the district, Riteway, the provider, is currently assessing the situation and won't know how it impacts routes.

Stay with TMJ4 for updates to this breaking story.

