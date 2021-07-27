Not swell: Surfboard breaks in gold medal matchup

Point break was replaced by a surfboard break for Brazilian athlete Italo Ferreira during his gold medal matchup in Tokyo.

Ferreira's surfboard broke during the first few minutes of the final round of competition.

The Brazilian's coach was seen racing down the shoreline to deliver him a replacement board, while his opponent Kanoa Igarashi had the waves to himself for the first portion of the final head-to-head showdown.

The two surfers are competing for the first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's surfing history.