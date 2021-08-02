New Zealand's Carrington wins third straight gold in women's kayak single 200m

Women's K-1 200m sprint

RESULTS

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington has created history.

She's become the first female athlete to win three gold medals at consecutive Olympic Games in a single-seat boat, with a 38.120-second victory in the women's kayak single 200m sprint.

Carrington won gold in the event with a time of 44.638 at London 2012, and 39.864 at Rio 2016.

Close behind in this latest final: Spain's Teresa Portela Rivas took silver in 38.883, and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen earned bronze in 38.901.

Men's C-2 1000m sprint

RESULTS

Cuba's pairing of Serguey Torres Madrigal and Jorge Enriquez Fernando Dayan struck gold with a time of 3:24.995 in the country's first-ever gold medal on water.

Chinese duo Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei won silver with 3:25:198, and Germany's Tim Hecker and Sebastian Bendel also made the podium with 3:25.615.

Men's K-1 1000m sprint

RESULTS

Hungary won both gold and silver in the event: Balint Kopasz set an Olympic best with 3:20.623, while Adam Varga crossed the finish line in 3:22.431. Portugal's Fernando Pimenta earned bronze with his 3:22.478.

Women's K-2 500m sprint

RESULTS

Guess who?

Lisa Carrington won her second Tokyo gold with partner Caitlin Ryan in 1:35.785. This is Carrington's fifth overall Olympic medal, and first medal in the event.

The silver and bronze medalists finished just over 0.1 second apart: Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska clocked a 1:36.573, while Hungary's Danusia Kozak and Dora Bodonyi crossed in 1:36.867.