Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

Rick Wood/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Anissa Weier, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, in Waukesha, Wis. One of the two Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing a classmate, Payton Leuter, in 2014 to gain the favor of a horror character named Slender Man will soon learn how long she will spend in a mental health facility. A judge in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, is expected to send 16-year-old Weier to a facility for at least three years after she was previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Anissa Weier
Posted at 7:24 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 20:25:07-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution.

A judge ruled Friday that 19-year-old Anissa Weier will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She will be subject to strict conditions, including limited internet use and around-the-clock GPS monitoring.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

