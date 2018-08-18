Washington teen who pushed friend off the bridge facing charges

The teen who pushed her friend off a Washington bridge is now facing charges.

18-year-old Taylor Smith is being charged with reckless endangerment for pushing her friend, 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson, off of the bridge.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 near Mountain Falls, Holgerson fell into the river, breaking five of her ribs and puncturing one of her lungs.

She is now at home recovering.

And as for Smith, she could serve up to 364 days in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Laurel Smith said several factors were considered when making the decision to charge Taylor Smith.

"Sometimes we're looking at victim's wishes, what they want to see happen. We look at the strength of the evidence,” Laurel Smith said. "We look at the defendant's maturity level, their age."

