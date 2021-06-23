Voting ends, wait for results begins in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Polls have closed in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

But with the debut of ranked-choice voting and absentee ballots still to be sorted, it could take weeks to declare a winner.

Several candidates in the race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio have the potential to make history if elected.

The city could get its first woman mayor, its first Asian American mayor or its second Black mayor, depending on who comes out on top.

The top tier of candidates includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, attorney Maya Wiley and onetime presidential candidate Andrew Yang.