Virginia and Wisconsin report measles cases among refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia and Wisconsin say that six people who recently traveled to the U.S. from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles.

The cases are being reported in the wake of the U.S. halting in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees Friday after the discovery of a few measles cases.

Virginia health officials reported five cases Tuesday.

They're contacting people who risked exposure at Dulles International Airport, a Richmond hospital, and Fort Pickett.

That's an Army National Guard base providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees.

Military officials also confirmed one case at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy.

According to the Associated Press, that case was confirmed on Sept. 5.

The army base is temporarily housing 8,000 people.

The AP reported that on Sept. 4, one person began showing symptoms after arriving at the base earlier that day.

They were then placed in isolation, along with others who potentially were exposed, and then given measles vaccinations, according to the AP.

Measles is a highly contagious disease.

Most Americans were vaccinated against it as children.