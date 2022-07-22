Watch Now
Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - Vince McMahon, husband of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Linda McMahon, speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 22, 2022
Vince McMahon is retiring.

The 77-year-old made the announcement on Friday on social media.

The news of his retirement comes a month after he stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE.

The Associated Press reported that McMahon stepped down amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the WWE board were looking into a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid a former employee that he allegedly had a consensual affair.

The news outlet reported that Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, was named interim CEO and chairwoman.

