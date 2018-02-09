Video shows deputies capture gator in crowded grocery store parking lot in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies in Sarasota County, Florida saved the day when they captured a gator from a parking lot.

The sheriff's office shared the video on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

According to the post, Sergeant Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling were able to protect Sarasota County residents from a 4-foot gator who found his way to the Winn-Dixie parking lot on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

The gator appears to have been underneath an SUV as a passenger and driver were sitting in the vehicle.