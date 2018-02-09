Video shows deputies capture gator in crowded grocery store parking lot in Florida

WFTS Webteam
6:35 AM, Feb 9, 2018
2 hours ago

Sarasota County deputies saved the day when they captured a gator from a parking lot in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies in Sarasota County, Florida saved the day when they captured a gator from a parking lot. 

The sheriff's office shared the video on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

 

 

 

According to the post, Sergeant Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling were able to protect Sarasota County residents from a 4-foot gator who found his way to the Winn-Dixie parking lot on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

The gator appears to have been underneath an SUV as a passenger and driver were sitting in the vehicle.

 

