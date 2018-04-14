Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 14 at 2:16PM CDT expiring April 15 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Up to 1,500 workers at Ohio GM plant could be laid off
WEWS
3:34 PM, Apr 13, 2018
4 hours ago
LORDSTOWN, Ohio - A decline in Chevrolet Cruze sales is what General Motors officials say is to blame for an employee reduction at the Lordstown, Ohio plant. Up to 1,500 workers could be affected by layoffs this summer.
According to WKBN-TV, the plant will move to a one-shift schedule on June 18. Between 1,000 to 1,500 workers will remain on the shift. GM said sales are to blame for the change, WKBN-TV reports, and is offering affected employees a $60,000 payout.
Sen. Sherrod Brown called on GM to use tax cuts the company received to keep jobs in Ohio.
“GM cannot pocket billions of dollars in tax cuts and turn around and fire Ohio workers whose livelihoods depend on these jobs,” Brown said. “I expect GM to tell Ohioans immediately how they plan to use their tax windfall to keep Ohioans in their jobs.”
The Lordstown GM plant is the largest employer in Trumbull County.