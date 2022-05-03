Ulta apologizes for insensitive email about Kate Spade

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty is apologizing to customers after sending out an email using a “very insensitive choice of words.”

On May 1, Ulta sent an ad via email with the subject line “Come hang with Kate Spade,” referring to a line of fragrances.

Scripps National

Kate Spade, the co-founder of the luxury brand, died by hanging herself in 2018.

Customers were quick to share their thoughts on the problematic messaging on social media.

A day later, Ulta apologized to customers, saying “In an email we recently sent featuring the kate spade new york brand of fragrances, a very insensitive choice of words was used and for that we are very sorry. “

Scripps National

The retailer said this was a human error with “no intent to do harm.”

Ulta went on to apologize to the Spade family and brand partners.

The original email was sent out during the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Spade’s husband has said that the designer suffered from anxiety and depression before her death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/