UK police confirm several die in Plymouth firearms incident

LONDON (AP) — Police in southwest England says there have been "a number of fatalities" in the city of Plymouth after what they termed a "serious firearms incident."

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday that several other casualties are receiving treatment following the incident, which one local lawmaker said was not terror-related.

Police did not provide details of what exactly occurred in the Keyham district of the city but said a"critical incident" had been declared.

According to police, the area has been cordoned off.

Police believe the situation is contained, the statement said.

"Road closures are in place, so please avoid the area," police said.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m.