Ride-share giant Uber is launching a new targeted ad feature as it works to find additional revenue streams.

Uber's "Journey Ads" service was announced this week.

The company says riders will be able to "opt-out" of the service.

Ads will be based on a rider's location and target to them based on that feature.

Customers will see ads when they are checking to see their driver's location.

Lyft announced a similar move recently to launch its own advertisement scheme.