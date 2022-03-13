Watch
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 11:21:22-04

(AP) — Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The company announced Friday that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.

It will take effect on Wednesday. Uber says all the money will go directly to drivers.

The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels.

