Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend.

According to a 5 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center, "potential tropical cyclone three" could make landfall in Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama early Saturday morning. A tropical storm warning is already in effect for parts of those states.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will move across the southeastern U.S. throughout the weekend.

As of Friday morning, the poorly-organized disturbance was located about 390 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph.

The system is expected to produce up to 12 inches of rain throughout the weekend from the central Gulf Coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians.

"The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall, considerable urban and small stream flooding," the National Hurricane Center said.