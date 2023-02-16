Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Michigan Thursday morning.

At least six cars were off the tracks in Van Buren Township, which is about 30 miles southwest of Detroit.

Officials say only one of the train cars was carrying hazardous materials, and it's reportedly showing no sign of leaking or damage.

The local fire department says the derailment does not currently pose a danger to the public.

This is just the latest train derailment to fuel anxiety across the country. People in East Palestine, Ohio, say animals are saying and people are getting sick after a train derailment led to a chemical spill.

The chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is scheduled to visit with residents of East Palestine on Thursday to address their concerns.

On Feb. 10 the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency released information on water quality sampling for surface water and said it showed "very low levels of two contaminants, butyl acylate and ethyl hexyl acrylate" in an area called Leslie Run, and said it would dissipate quickly.

Portions of this story were originally reported on wxyz.com.