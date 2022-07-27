Tony Dow, who played Wally on 'Leave it to Beaver,' dies at age 77

Tony Dow, who played Wally on the sitcom "Leave it to Beaver," has died.

In a statement on Dow's Facebook page, Tony's son, Christopher, confirmed that the actor died early Wednesday morning with family by his side.

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place," Christopher said.

News of Dow's death led to confusion on Tuesday. His management team prematurely said the actor had died. Dow's wife later clarified that he was in hospice care.

Dow was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. However, the type of cancer he was battling has not been disclosed.

Dow was 77 years old.