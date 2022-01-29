Tom Brady to retire from the NFL, reports say

Tom Brady's historic career as an NFL quarterback has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady is retiring after 22 years in the league.

Brady's quest for another Super Bowl victory came up short this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost last week to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady, 44, is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history.

He has seven Super Bowl victories. His most recent win came last year with Tampa Bay. He has six more Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

He was named MVP of the league three times and holds numerous records in the NFL.

According to NFL.com, Brady ranks No. 1 in pass attempts, completions, yards thrown, passes for touchdowns, and quarterback wins.

Brady wasn't the hottest pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He was the 199th pick when the New England Patriots nabbed him.