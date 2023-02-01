Tom Brady announces he’s retiring… again

A year after Tom Brady said he was retiring only to change his mind and play another season, Brady said Wednesday he is leaving the game.

Brady released a video Wednesday morning acknowledging last year’s announcement.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I would just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “It won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used it up last year.”

On Feb. 1, 2022, he announced his retirement after much speculation. It took him forty days to change his mind, returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this third season there after spending 20 years in New England. Brady led his Buccaneers to the playoffs in his final season.

During his 23-year NFL career, he won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, and was a 15-time Pro Bowler. He set all-time NFL records for games won by a quarterback, career passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.

Brady’s announcement comes as a comedic movie, “80 for Brady,” about four women’s quest to see him play in the Super Bowl, is released in theaters this week. Brady walked the red carpet for the movie’s opening on Tuesday.