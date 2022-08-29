Therapy dogs return to Wisconsin airport

MADISON, Wisc. — A Wisconsin airport is celebrating the return of its pet therapy dogs.

CBS affiliate WISC-TV reported that the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison had to put its program on pause during the pandemic.

But on Friday, which was also National Dog Day, the airport announced the program's return.

"We're so excited to welcome the therapy dogs back to MSN Airport on National Dog Day! Travelers at our airport take great comfort in the interactions they have with the dogs before flying, and we're proud to continue offering this amenity," the airport said on its Facebook page.

The news outlet reported that pet therapy dogs are trained, credentialed, and qualified to provide stress relief.

"There's some stress inherent to traveling; long lines, sometimes delays," said the airport's communications director Michael Riechers. "We tell our volunteers, 'If the weather's bad, come into the airport,' because there might be some flight delays or something due to weather. It's a good time to, again, get a smile on your face with the dogs."

The news outlet reported that dogs also play an important role in airport security.

The airport said a K9 from the Dane County Sheriff's Office works at the airport full-time.

The airport added that each dog has its own trading card that is available on its website.