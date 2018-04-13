Texas single mother's law school graduation photos go viral

PASADENA, Texas -- A single mother of five recently posted a photo on Facebook that quickly went viral.

Ieshia Champs will graduate Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law this May, and attributes much of her success to her kids. In a post, Champs calls her kids her "mini lawyers."

KPRC reports that her kids' father died of cancer, she lost both her home and job and tried to commit suicide at one point.

Things took a positive turn when she went back to school to earn her GED in 2009. From there, she went to Houston Community College, the University of Houston Downtown before getting into law school.

Champs told KPRC that the Thurgood Marshall School of Law provided plenty of help for parents. “They said, ‘Bring your kids, we’ll watch them.’ Professors let you bring your kids to class. … I made the best choice (in schools). This is like another family," she said.

Champs is scheduled to take the Bar exam in July and has her sights set on the bench according to KPRC.