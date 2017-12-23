Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

7:36 PM, Dec 22, 2017
7:30 AM, Dec 23, 2017

Videos from all over Kern County and Southern California showcasing SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch - By Christy Dux.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The streaks of light in the sky above California on Friday came from a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

10News received calls from around San Diego County to report the unusual sight about 5:30 p.m. The launch was visible for hundreds of miles around the Central California base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company, SpaceX said. Friday's launch was the fourth of 10.

