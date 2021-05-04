Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes have caused damage across Mississippi, destroying homes and uprooting trees.

The storm system then moved into Georgia and was blamed for two deaths.

According to The Associated Press, a motorist was pronounced dead in Douglasville, Georgia, after fire crews cut him from a vehicle.

And in Bonaire, Georgia, 55-year-old Carla Harris was killed after a tree fell onto her home, The AP reported.

The mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, said damage was reported.

Calhoun City also was hit hard, with light poles snapped off, power lines down and trees landing on homes and vehicles.

As the system moved east, storms damaged homes in a Kentucky town early Monday and a business in West Virginia.

A tornado watch for much of the day also covered large parts of Alabama and Georgia.

In South Carolina, at least one tornado was reported Monday afternoon in Abbeville County.