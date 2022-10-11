Watch Now
Statue of Liberty crown reopens for first time since COVID

Seth Wenig/AP
A view of the Statue of Liberty from the New York Harbor in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
For the first time in nearly 30 months, the crown of the Statue of Liberty will be open to visitors.

The crown opens Tuesday to the public after closing in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The National Park Service said that access to the crown is limited and tickets must be booked in advance. Those wanting to reach the crown will need to climb up 162 stairs.

The Statue of Liberty is one of New York City’s most popular destinations, attracting 4.5 million visitors annually. The National Park Service says it employs more than 100 permanent workers at the statue.

