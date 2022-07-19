U.S. Sen. Rand Paul accuses Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting a "secret deal" with the White House that fell apart.

Paul is blaming a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. It further exposes tensions between the state's two Republican senators. Paul commented on Monday on the sinking of the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky.

The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to resistance from Paul. McConnell told The New York Times that Paul's position was "utterly pointless."

“Unfortunately, instead of communicating and lining up support for him, Senator McConnell chose to cut a secret deal with the White House that fell apart,” Paul said in a statement.