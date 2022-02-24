Watch
Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Feb 23, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Putin says the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime." Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

CNN reported that staff on the ground in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, heard a "steady stream of loud explosions." Another CNN team reported hearing explosions in Kyiv as well.

On Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Russian President Vladimir Putin to not send Russian troops against Ukraine and “give peace a chance.”

Guterres opened an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council late on Wednesday saying the day was full of rumors and indications that an offensive against Ukraine is imminent. In the recent past, Guterres said he never believed rumors that Russia would invade Ukraine and was “convinced that nothing serious would happen.”

But, he added, ”I was wrong, and I like not to be wrong again. So if indeed an operation is being prepared I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

