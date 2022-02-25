Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Russia vetoes UN resolution to halt Ukraine attack, Kyiv urges potential peace talks with Moscow

Romania Ukraine Invasion
Paul Ursachi/AP
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Ursachi)
Romania Ukraine Invasion
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 18:22:41-05

Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

Friday’s vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbor.

The United States and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn’t pass but argued it would highlight Russia’s international isolation. The resolution’s failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the U.N. General Assembly. There are no vetoes in the 193-member assembly. There’s no timetable as yet for a potential Assembly vote.

As Bloomberg reported, Ukraine's government announced on Friday that it was in talks with Russia regarding a time and location to carry out potential peace talks, as ground fighting in Ukraine continues with Russian forces closing in on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku