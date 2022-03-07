Watch
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations

AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak
People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. <br/><br/>
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 07:26:40-05

Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several cities, a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south.

As Ukraine officials described a “catastrophic” situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs, officials from both sides also planned a third round of talks Monday.

Russia’s humanitarian response task force said a ceasefire would start Monday morning, the 12th day of the war, for civilians from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

The announcement follows two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

