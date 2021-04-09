Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh through the years

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - An Aug. 29, 1945 file photo of Prince Philip in Melbourne, Australia. Prince Philip, the consort known for his constant support of his wife Queen Elizabeth II as well as for his occasional gaffes, will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said Thursday May 4, 2017. AP

FILE - This July 10, 1947 official photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. AP

The Duke of Edinburgh accepts the Cicero Cup on behalf of his polo team here on June 2, 1952 in Sussex, England. The duke scored one of three goals as his team defeated Breechwood in a match for the cup. AP

This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. Leslie Priest/AP

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, arrives in an open carriage at the Ascot Race Course, England on June 16, 1953. The Queen led the Royal drive down the Green that opened the four-day Royal Ascot race meeting. Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, wave from a balcony at Buckingham Palace in London on May 15, 1954 after arrival home for first time since they started commonwealth tour six months ago. AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads from her statement during the State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov. 12, 1986. She pledged the government would denationalize more state-owned industry and cut taxes while pursuing its main foreign policy goals next year. Her husband, Prince Philip listens at right. AP

Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England pictured in May 1989 in New York City at the Plaza Hotel. Ed Bailey/AP

In this Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. Jeff J. Mitchell/AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip arrive at the Guildhall in the City of London, Wednesday Nov. 19, 1997, to attend a luncheon given by the Lord Mayor of London, Richard Nichols, in honour of the couple's Golden Wedding anniversary. The Queen and Prince Philip celebrate 50 years of marriage on November 20. AP

Doria Ragland watches the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/AP

Britain's Prince Philip, centre, as he leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. Stefan Rousseau/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next